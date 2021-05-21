Club events: Perceptor Lambda Xi

The Preceptor Lambda Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its final chapter meeting of the 2020-2021 year earlier this month.

The meeting was held in the home of President Patti Burrington. A buffet dinner was served. Burrington chaired the business meeting in which the newly elected officers were installed for the 2021-2022 year.

Preceptor Lambda Xi officers are: LeAnn Tomlin, president; Joy O’Toole, vice president; Paula Hines, recording secretary; Sandy Snodgrass, corresponding secretary; Sherri Orender, treasurer; Betty Johnson, council representative; Gwen Wilson, secret sister coordinator; and Jane Broadwater, extension officer. Candice Washburn will become a member at large.