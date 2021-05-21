newsbreak-logo
High School

Half of Texas high school's graduating class suspended after senior prank

By Morgan Burrell
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
COMFORT, Texas (WOAI/KABBB) - The last couple of weeks of senior year are supposed to be the happiest moments for students heading off to college. But after taking part in a senior prank, dozens of Comfort High School seniors in Texas have been suspended. "It was a harmless senior prank...

