newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blast Beat

By Alex Saveliev
Film Threat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key art and title of Esteban Arango’s Blast Beat suggest a cinematic assault on the senses, all-metal music and teenage angst. While the two protagonists certainly imbue the feature with a rebellious streak, ultimately, it is a gentle coming-of-age story of a young man reaching for the stars (quite literally). That it also happens to be a rather astute study of the immigrant experience is an added bonus.

filmthreat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
Person
Mateo Arias
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Moises Arias
Person
Edward Norton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope Floats#Blast Beat#Music Stars#Ga#American#Man#Exploding Dollhouses#Home#Strokes#Cops#Adolescent Fury#Science Prodigy#Earnestness#Assault#Kids#Graffiti#Things#Atlanta#Bogot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NASA
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Wilmer Valderrama and Moises Arias on their new movie 'Blast Beat'

Actor Wilmer Valderrama says as an advocate for immigrants’ rights he felt that he had to "show up and support this script" when talking about new film that tells story of a Colombian family who moves to the U.S. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Movies/Film

This Week In Trailers: Censor, Ahead of the Curve, Les Nôtres, Blast Beat

Trailers are an under-appreciated art form insofar that many times they’re seen as vehicles for showing footage, explaining films away, or showing their hand about what moviegoers can expect. Foreign, domestic, independent, big budget: What better way to hone your skills as a thoughtful moviegoer than by deconstructing these little pieces of advertising?
Family RelationshipsVulture

How IRL Siblings Moisés and Mateo Arias Bring Their Brotherly Bond to the Captivating Blast Beat

Blast Beat, a film about a Colombian family struggling to adapt to their new life in Atlanta in the summer of 1999, is both by and about brothers. Writer-director Esteban Arango and his co-writer Erick Castrillón drew from their experiences with their own brothers to craft the tale of Carly, a brooding and wildly gifted metalero (metalhead) who’s dead set on becoming a NASA engineer, and Mateo, a rebellious and wildly talented artist who resents his family’s decision to leave Bogotá behind to seek asylum in the U.S. Tracing their family life first in Colombia and later in Atlanta, Blast Beat sketches Carly and Mateo’s story as twinned coming-of-age tales framed by a tender immigrant drama that takes a dark turn once their father (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is suddenly deported.
Oakland, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

MACHINE HEAD Is Rocking Blast Beats In New Song 'Become The Firestorm'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern and session drummer Navene Koperweiss (ENTHEOS, WHITECHAPEL, ANIMALS AS LEADERS) joined producer Zack Ohren inside Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California back in January to begin drum tracking on various new songs. Take a quick peek inside the making of some new MACHINE...
TV & VideosVulture

Issa Rae Is Making a Reality Show About 20-Somethings in Black L.A.

May 18 is hereby known as Issa Rae HBO Max project-confirmation day, with the Insecure star announcing two shows to satiate your overstuffed queue. Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the first of these shows, is a docuseries that “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams” in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles. We hope there are influencers, teary talks about romance, and drinks thrown in people’s faces. “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life,” Rae said in a statement. Additionally, Rae will be reviving and reinventing Project Greenlight for the streaming service, which comes more than five years after the original HBO docuseries, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was plagued by a diversity scandal. Rae’s version will focus on “the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film,” all of whom will benefit from her mentorship. And yet, none of this will distract us from the fact that Insecure is ending.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Blood Red Throne sign with Nuclear Blast

Norwegian death metal giants Blood Red Throne have signed with Nuclear Blast! The group spent a lot of time working on their upcoming tenth album in quarantine, which is expected to arrive later this year. Founding guitarist Daniel “Død” Olaisen comments on the signing:. “Becoming a part of the NB...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Why Does Ethan Kill His Mother in The Women in the Window?

Directed by well-known English filmmaker Joe Wright, ‘The Woman in the Window’ is one of those psychological thriller films that builds its narrative block by block through suggestive references and visual cues. The narrative follows Anna Fox, a middle-aged child psychologist who suffers from an anxiety disorder due to a past tragedy. In the present, she tries to overcome her condition as she befriends the next-door neighbor. Following the mysterious death of the neighbor, Anna soon gets sucked into a web of confusion and misery as her narrative does not match the consensus.
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Marsai Martin To Star In And Executive Produce ‘Free To Fall’ Podcast Series

Marsai Martin will star in and executive produce an upcoming podcast series called Free To Fall. In this role, Martin will portray Rory Vaughn, a teenager who uncovers a secret society with connections to her late mother. Along the way, she will be joined by characters played by Jahi Di’Allo Winston of Charm City Kings, Talitha Bateman of Away and Jahking Guillory of Black Lightning. Also, Jason Genao of On My Block, McKinley Freeman of Queen Sugar and TC Carson of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will have roles in the series.
TV & Videospurewow.com

25 of the Best Scary Movies to Stream on Hulu Right This Minute

Ready to spice up your streaming queue with something spooky, but not sure where to start? Well, you’ve come to the right place. With such a huge library of scary titles right at our fingertips, picking out the right films can seem a bit intimidating. But thankfully, we’ve combed through Hulu’s massive collection and selected some titles that are guaranteed to make you sleep with the lights on. From Jacob’s Ladder to The Host, keep reading for 25 of the best scary movies on Hulu right now.
MoviesSFGate

Daniel Dae Kim Calls for AAPI Communities to Strive for 'Allyship' at Amazon Studios Event

Actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim urged those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to work hard at “allyship” with other underrepresented communities in order to focus on the roots of systemic racism. Kim spoke on May 20 at a half-day virtual seminar hosted by Amazon Studios to examine API representation in film and media as part of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month.
TV SeriesNew York Post

Julia Goldani Telles is a scientist escort in ‘The Girlfriend Experience’

Julia Goldani Telles, best-known as rebellious teen Whitney Solloway on “The Affair,” stars in Season 3 of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience.”. Premiering Sunday (May 2) at 8 p.m., the new season follows Iris (Telles), an American student in London who’s working as a neuroscience researcher at...
Minoritiesbuzzfeednews.com

“Pose’s” Last Season Ends In A Good Place

When the news broke earlier this year that this season of Pose would be its final one, fans expressed their shock and disappointment. Over the course of four short years, Pose, with its centering of a group of Black and brown trans women and queer men in ’80s New York, has become a vanguard in trans representation and a compelling melodrama. “Diversity,” “representation,” and “inclusion” have become buzzwords in entertainment as of late, and Pose has demonstrated what it looks like to make historic strides in these areas.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

'Undergods' a bold, bleak apocalyptic drama filled with loathsome characters

Spanish-born writer/director Chino Moya hails from the worlds of music videos and TV commercials, and his bold, bleak, dystopian vision "Undergods" seems to confirm that with its immersive visuals and defiantly deficit narrative. Moya fills his apocalyptic feature with stylish, striking imagery (literally, striking), lapel-grabbing moments and a suffocating atmosphere...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Takes Hilarious Shot at Actors: ‘Help Me Eliminate This Atrocity’

Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen would like his fellow actors to cut out what he considers to be an annoying habit. On the ever-popular Paramount Network series, Bohen plays reserved Yellowstone ranch hand, Ryan. Despite being only a minor character, Bohen’s Ryan is emerging as a fan favorite for his calm demeanor and cowboy know-how. He doesn’t get a ton of air time on the show, but when he does, Bohen makes it count. Ryan uses his quick wit and even temper to win over Yellowstone watchers along with his fellow ranch hands.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Girl from Nowhere’ Is Your Weird Watch of the Week

There’s never a bad time for a revenger thriller, and a great one just landed on Netflix. After three years, the second season of Girl from Nowhere has arrived. And if you thought this Thai drama was deranged before, just wait. Each hourlong episode revolves around Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul), the...