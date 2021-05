Charles Grodin was one of the most gifted actors of his generation. As a performer, he exuded clever charm and a restrained delirium that few could match but that many benefitted from. Grodin’s tremendous career spanned over 60 years in entertainment. In addition to acting in film and television, he had a renowned stage career that included several stints on Broadway, serving as director, producer, and performer. He was also a recognized playwright and a bestselling author. But acting is his legacy and is where his abilities were both rare and underappreciated. There is no question that Grodin had leading man talent, however, his true talent was enhancing the performances of those around him. Sadly, Charles Grodin passed away on May 18 of cancer. He was 86 years old.