Monticello, NY

Special Board of Education Meeting will be held June 7

 6 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Meeting Closed to the Public due to COVID-19, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.106 issued 5/6/2021. There will be a special meeting of the Monticello Central School District Board of Education on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. via videoconference with no in-person attendance.

City
Monticello, NY
