Monticello, NY

Board of Education will meet June 10

 6 days ago

Meeting Closed to the Public due to COVID-19, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.106 issued 5/6/2021. There will be a regular meeting of the Monticello Central School District Board of Education on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via videoconference with no in-person attendance, and will be recorded and transcribed at a later date.

