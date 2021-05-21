For decades, audiences watched Manhattan and were persuaded that a relationship between 16-year-old Mariel Hemingway and 44-year-old Woody Allen was wonderfully romantic. That’s the power of the male gaze, and it’s particularly insidious when applied to age-gap romances, where it can be used to gloss over the disturbing power dynamics at play, sometimes by painting teenage girls as seductresses and grown men as mere victims of their charms. So it’s a relief that Spring Blossom, a new drama about a teenager falling in love with an older man, steadfastly unfolds from the young woman’s perspective. It was, in fact, conceived from a teenage perspective, as its writer-director-star, Suzanne Lindon, penned the film when she was only 15 and then shot and appeared in it just four years later.