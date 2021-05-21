Spring Blossom
Suzanne Lindon firmly establishes herself as a triple threat with the charming little dramedy Spring Blossom. Not only does she direct, write, and star, it also happens to be her very first feature. Few seasoned filmmakers can boast the lightness of touch, the comedic timing, and proficiency with an ensemble cast that the 21-year-old Lindon so nonchalantly possesses. The film would’ve been a treat if it were made by an established auteur; the fact that a complete newcomer concocted the entire thing makes it even more impressive.filmthreat.com