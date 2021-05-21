Chaim Bloom thinks baseball has a big entertainment problem

The Boston Red Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in game two of their three-game series from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Boston dominated in the opener, getting on the scoreboard quick in the first, and then a steady offensive and defensive night saw them through to the finish line. The Red Sox get to at least hang onto the top of the division for another night with the win, and would love to keep the momentum going into the finale on Sunday. Philadelphia’s offense looked lethargic out there on Friday, even without one of Boston’s top arms out there, and it’s still a record of under .500 over their last ten games. They’ll have to wait another series, at least, to catch the Mets atop the NL East divisional standings. The Phillies have the big name bats to compete with Boston, but the question is how will consistency continue to play a role. Will Boston clinch the series on Saturday or will Philadelphia grab a win to push everything off to the finale on Sunday?