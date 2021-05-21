Chaim Bloom thinks baseball has a big entertainment problem
Chaim Bloom blames analytics for baseball’s ultimate suffering. While that’s a little shortsighted, Bloom makes a valid point in some aspects. Analytics is a common buzz word used by front office experts and old school baseball minds alike, often to shift blame on the trends of the modern game that they don’t like. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom utilizes a unique blend of analytical thinking and the more simplistic eye test to run his team.fansided.com