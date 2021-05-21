newsbreak-logo
Neal Thibedeau’s Becoming Iconic really could be called Directing Big Studio Films for Dummies. That sounds bad, but it’s actually a fascinating treatise on big-budget directing. Half of the film is a series of interviews with some of the top directors in Hollywood, including Jodie Foster (Little Man Tate), Taylor Hackford (Ray, Dolores Claiborne), Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Flashdance), and John Badham (Wargames, Saturday Night Fever). Thess incredible directors discuss the process of directing studio films while giving advice to the subject at the center of the documentary, Jonathan Baker.

filmthreat.com
