ACTIVE CASES STABLE, 45% OF COUNTY NOW GIVEN AT LEAST 1 SHOT

By Kevin Zimmermann
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 matched recoveries since Thursday as reported in the daily update by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, and the active case count remained at 80 on Friday. 4 new cases were logged as 4 more persons recovered, and 13,787 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Sheboygan County since the start of the pandemic here in mid-March last year. Hospitalizations, which had reached a monthly high of 6 yesterday, declined by two today, with 4 persons now requiring treatment for their bout with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

