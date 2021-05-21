Global Rice Consumption Increases While U.S. Production Decreases

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to the lowest in more than a month on Monday on expectations for a big winter crop and concerns that cheaper grain from rival Northern Hemisphere suppliers would undercut U.S. export prospects, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 12 cents at $6.62-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.68-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 20. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 8-3/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 15-3/4 cents to $6.84-3/4 a bushel. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains have bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * New-crop wheat export prices in Russia, the world's top supplier, declined last week. * Egypt's GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for August shipment via a snap tender on Monday. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 573,912 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)