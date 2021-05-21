newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Erika Jayne’s ‘Pretty Mess’ Co-Author ‘Shocked’ Over Tom Girardi Divorce

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Years ago, Erika Jayne worked with her co-author, Brian Moylan, on her first-ever book, Pretty Mess. In a new interview, he shared that he was “shocked” to learn about her divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi. The couple announced their split on Election Day, which also came as a shock to Bravo fans. It was the biggest news in the pop culture world.

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Ponzi#Jayne Fights#Pretty Mess#Husband#Bravo Fans#Book#Housewives Fans#Beverly Hills#Emotion#Home#Bravotv#Spiral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAMarin Independent Journal

Amid embezzlement allegations, Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi seek $13 million for posh mansion

She may be the famously bodacious, designer-wearing bombshell star of “The Real Housewives in Beverly Hills,” but for the last 20 years reality television personality and dance-pop entertainer Erika Girardi, aka Pretty Mess Erika Jayne, has made her home in a particularly posh pocket of Pasadena, a traffic-thronged 22-mile drive east of Beverly Hills.
Pasadena, CAtherealdeal.com

Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion

Former star attorney Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” celeb Erika Jayne, listed their Pasadena estate amid mounting legal troubles. The pair, who are divorcing, are asking $13 million for the 10,300-square-foot mansion, according to Dirt. The property at 100 Altos Drive dates from...
TV & VideosWUSA

Everything We Know About Erika Jayne's Divorce Drama Ahead of 'RHOBH' Season 11

We don't ask for much from our Real Housewives. You don't have to be rich or famous. (It can be even better if you just pretend you are!) You don't have to be a housewife in the traditional sense, or even a wife at all. All of that we'll give or take. But if you are going through the worst experience of your life, you better get your ass in front of a camera so all of us at home can watch. That is a nonnegotiable.
Beverly Hills, CAarcamax.com

The 'Real Housewife' under real scrutiny: Erika Girardi and the hunt for the missing millions

LOS ANGELES – The 11th season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" premieres Wednesday night with Erika Girardi striding through the Pasadena mansion she shared with her husband, the once renowned trial lawyer Tom Girardi. In a bedroom-size closet stacked with couture, stilettos and jewelry, she muses about the pandemic's effect on her husband's profession.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Erika Jayne’s Ghostwriter Says She Didn’t Know What Was Going On With Tom Girardi’s Finances; Legal Records Negate This

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 11th season is premiering tonight. Fans are preparing to analyze every single nuance or word out of Erika Jayne’s mouth. If you don’t know, Erika is involved in an alleged embezzlement scheme with estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Erika and Tom had a 20-year relationship and now they have about 20 years of trouble on their hands. Tom’s legal issues are not new, but only became media-worthy after his wife scored a diamond.
Beverly Hills, CArealityblurb.com

Tom Girardi’s Ex Clients Call Out Erika Jayne for Flaunting Wealth on RHOBH as They Are Owed Millions, Plus Erika’s Memoir Ghostwriter Addresses Thomas’ Alleged Crimes and If She Had Knowledge

Thomas Girardi‘s former clients aren’t happy about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While longtime fans of the series are looking forward to catching up with the women and their over-the-top lifestyles, many of the attorney’s former clients, some of whom are owed millions, feel that the Bravo reality series is a complete smack in the face.
CelebritiesSFGate

Celebrity Homes For Sale: The Real Housewives' Erika Jayne & CBS News Icon Walter Cronkite

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. “‘The Real Housewives’ Erika Jayne's Pasadena Mansion”. The year 2006 was a good one for cable channel Bravo when it introduced “The Real Housewives” franchise, a reality television series depicting the real lives of wealthy housewives inside and outside of their glamorous mansions in cities such as Beverly Hills, New York and Dallas. A sultry and often back-biting mixture of sex, greed,and mean girls, one of the most popular-and-controversial housewives, Erika Jayne lives in a stunning historical mansion spanning almost two acres of lush grounds in Pasadena. Almost like a “Real Housewives” storyline, Erika has recently divorced her high-powered-and-older, attorney-husband, Tom Girardi, among allegations of infidelity; Tom diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and his law practice in shambles; both Erika and Tom the subject of a legal investigation involving millions of dollars of missing client funds; personal and business bankruptcy; and they have put their fabulous mansion on the market at $13 million.
Pasadena, CAOk Magazine

Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Tom Girardi List Enchanting Pasadena Mansion For $13 Million As Legal Troubles Rage On — See Inside

Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi listed their mansion in Pasadena, Calif., for $13 million after announcing their divorce. After living in their stunning abode together for 22 years, it seems they are ready to close the door on that chapter of their life — and a $13 million paycheck would definitely help out the former flames.
TV ShowsDaily Beast

The Dirtiest, Juiciest Secrets of the Real Housewives

The Golden Age of Real Housewives gossip. The Dear Evan Hansen trailer broke me. It’s an overwhelming time to be a Real Housewives fan. At the moment, three different installments of the franchise are airing simultaneously, and two just wrapped. Viewers are still reeling from the news of Real Housewives...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns with Tom and Erika Girardi under scrutiny after he allegedly embezzled money from a Boeing airplane crash settlement

The five grief-stricken families who hired Tom Girardi to fight for them following the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 off the coast of Indonesia will be paying close attention during Wednesday's premiere. He allegedly embezzled millions of dollars in a Boeing settlement that should've gone to the families. “This is rightfully ours, not Girardi’s,” said Septiana Damayanti, whose husband died in the crash, leaving her to raise their two daughters, ages 5 and 3. “I’m exhausted. I thought I could use the settlement money for the children. At least they could’ve gotten a good education, that they’d not need to worry.” As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Girardi's marriage did implode following the allegations, "and Bravo’s gauzy lenses were there to capture much of it. For the network, his stunning downfall, one of the biggest legal scandals in California history, is ratings gold, expected to draw more than a million viewers. For his glamorous and much younger wife, long a supporting character in the venerable series, Girardi’s undoing delivered a coveted central storyline. For some swindled clients and unpaid vendors, however, the series is an offensive exercise in self-absorption and profiteering...In the run-up to the premiere, new evidence has surfaced about Erika Girardi’s role in her husband’s financial affairs, and she is now expected to be a key figure in the sprawling legal battles over what remains of his fortune. Bankruptcy trustees have accused her of concealing assets for him and are in the process of dispatching teams of investigators to comb through her belongings and accounts for money and property that should go to those who can show they were fleeced by her husband." Meanwhile, Tom Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and is under the legal guardianship of his brother.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kary Brittingham Confirms She and Husband Eduardo Brittingham Are Getting a Divorce

Kary Brittingham revealed that she and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, will be getting a divorce during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 reunion. During the sit-down with her fellow RHOD cast members and Andy Cohen, which aired on May 4, Kary got emotional as she discussed her reaction to watching her behavior on the show this season. "Oh, Andy. Definitely, this was a really tough season for me, and watching it back, I realize how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life. As I watch that, I realize how much in pain I was," Kary shared. "My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it."
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Thomas' Mercedes Benz Seized In Bankruptcy

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's estranged husband's financial woes continue to worsen and a judge signed off on his luxury automobile being seized. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the court granted a motion brought by a creditor named Daimier Trust. The company said they leased a 2018 Mercedes Benz to the reality star's ex, Thomas Girardi.
TV Seriesbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Praises Erika Girardi’s Strength Filming RHOBH Season 11

Sharing your life with the world is never easy. And when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 19, the praise for Erika Girardi was high. As fans have seen in the Season 11 teases so far, the RHOBH cast member will be opening up about her life like never before.