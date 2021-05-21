newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miss Angela

By Josiah Teal
Film Threat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking her concert debut at 91-years young, Angela “Nana” Alvarez has lived beyond an extraordinary life. Growing up in Cuba, she and her family fled Castro’s regime and made a life for themselves in the United States. Miss Angela, directed by Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood, is an inspiring tribute to a woman empowered by music to tell her story of struggle and beauty. Utilizing the songs she wrote growing up and the lives she touched, the documentary conveys the story of immigration, culture, and music all in the melodies of this wonderful woman.

filmthreat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Beautiful Music#Miss Angela#Adventures#Documentary#English#Pure Bliss#Personal Stories#Emotion#Cuban History#Culture#Countless Students#Refugees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Songwriter U: Discovering Metaphor, Part I

Growing up, there seemed to be an endless flow of old sayings offered up as advice which made no sense. In terms of writing, one of the main ones was this: “Show, don’t tell. “. Huh? It was one of so many odd axioms we were told without explanation. It...
CelebritiesThrive Global

Kristina Paider of The Hollywood Approach: “Act in love”

Act in love. Love for yourself, love for your future, and for your loved ones. They are likely your why, and acting in love will nurture your subconscious. So that when the conscious choices get tough, your natural instincts will lead you to your outcome. The world seems to be...
MusicNME

Blondie releasing EP to accompany new Havana concert film

Blondie are set to release a Cuba-inspired EP to accompany a film about their 2019 performance in Havana, Cuba. The six-soundtrack EP, ‘Blondie: Vivir En La Habana’ will be released on July 16 ahead of the film’s premiere which will take place at Sheffield Doc/Fest later this year. Directed by Rob Roth, the short film documents their 2019 live debut in Cuba.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.5

Blondie Announce Companion EP for New Havana Documentary

Blondie will release a new EP and concert film, Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, both centering around the band's 2019 debut performance in Cuba. The film will premiere in June at the Sheffield Doc/Fest, and the EP will follow on July 16. In 2019, Blondie were invited to perform in...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CONCEPTION Feat. Ex-KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN: 'No Rewind' Music Video

The official music video for the song "No Rewind" from reactivated Norwegian progressive metallers CONCEPTION, who feature in their ranks former KAMELOT singer Roy Khan, can be seen below. The track is taken from CONCEPTION's latest album, "State Of Deception", which was released in April 2020. The band's first full-length offering in over two decades follows on from 2018's successful EP "My Dark Symphony", and was once again released via CONCEPTION's own Conception Sound Factory label.
Photographytheashlandchronicle.com

Beatrice Angela Jacobs Inspires with her Photography

Life is a series of images we hold in our hearts. Sharing these is magic …..Beatrice Angela Jacobs has a diverse background in photography. Studying graphic arts has shaped her photos and how she sees through the lens. Whether it is shooting the action of international polo in Mexico , unusual festival events, or nature at its best on Vancouver Island , she is always seeking the most creative way of capturing the scene. The play of light and dark shapes and color shape images so they can inspire the viewer. She now makes her home part of the year in the Rogue River Valley, where there is a never-ending array of beauty to capture.
Annapolis, MDchestertownspy.org

Time for Some Humor…and I Know Just the Source by Angela Rieck

Ahh, Spring, and this is a special Spring because we missed the last one. And during Spring our hearts turn to love. For those of us who are single, it often means getting onto a dating website. Periodically I join a paid dating site…then I quit. I have met some nice people, but nothing that makes me want to change my life.
MusicNew York Post

Dead Canadian drummer seated behind drums in offbeat send-off

A well-known drummer went out with a bang in Canada — with his corpse seated behind a five-piece kit in a funeral home. The body of Brentnol McPherson, known as Bonny Brent, was placed behind the percussion set at the Covenant Funeral Home in Toronto while clad in a yellow jumpsuit and white hat, the Toronto Sun reported.
Musicearmilk.com

BONZIE shares the animated visuals for "Reincarnation" [Premiere + Interview]

For Chicago-based artist Nina Ferraro, her understanding of the world around her has always been a key influence in her detailed songwriting. Penning tunes under the moniker of BONZIE, "I never liked using my own name. Maybe this came from internet culture, username culture, I don’t know," her ability to separate her artistic trajectory from the day-to-day life of Ferraro has forged a path built upon experimentation and integrity.
Facebook101wkqx.com

Whose Karen Is It?

A Northsider is upon us. This Karen is pissed that people are making memories that will last a lifetime. They’re asking that in the future, America’s pastime be left to adults. Where do you think this Karen is from? The conversation lives on Facebook!
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Here's the Truth Behind the "Son of Sam" and His Brutal Killings

One of New York City’s most infamous serial killers is getting his own true crime docuseries on Netflix, The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness. The docuseries explores the crimes and conspiracies revolving around David Berkowitz, also known as the “Son of Sam.”. Article continues below advertisement. Although his...
Musicnuevoculture.com

Premiere: Singer-Songwriter Raquel Kiaraa Glows In New Single Titled “Release Me”

We have the immense pleasure of announcing Raquel Kiaraa’s new single, “Release Me” a scream from the heart that will resonate with the masses. The modern-day singer-songwriter has been defying genre thanks to her musical dexterity and clear vision. She follows up in style to her widely praised single “Dear Jesus” and its gorgeous music video with the sublime “Release Me.”.