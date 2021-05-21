Miss Angela
Making her concert debut at 91-years young, Angela “Nana” Alvarez has lived beyond an extraordinary life. Growing up in Cuba, she and her family fled Castro’s regime and made a life for themselves in the United States. Miss Angela, directed by Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood, is an inspiring tribute to a woman empowered by music to tell her story of struggle and beauty. Utilizing the songs she wrote growing up and the lives she touched, the documentary conveys the story of immigration, culture, and music all in the melodies of this wonderful woman.filmthreat.com