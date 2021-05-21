Miss Angela

Life is a series of images we hold in our hearts. Sharing these is magic …..Beatrice Angela Jacobs has a diverse background in photography. Studying graphic arts has shaped her photos and how she sees through the lens. Whether it is shooting the action of international polo in Mexico , unusual festival events, or nature at its best on Vancouver Island , she is always seeking the most creative way of capturing the scene. The play of light and dark shapes and color shape images so they can inspire the viewer. She now makes her home part of the year in the Rogue River Valley, where there is a never-ending array of beauty to capture.