The Faculty Senate passed a resolution Friday permitting online voting at regular or special Faculty Assembly meetings. The resolution states that members of the assembly, which is open to all faculty with full-time faculty serving as voting members, may be considered “present” and therefore qualified to vote if they’re virtually in attendance at a meeting permitted to be held online. The vote responds to concerns raised at the last assembly meeting in November when faculty needed to suspend a rule that only permitted voting rights if members attended the meeting in person.