DNR RAISES OUTDOOR CAPACITIES ACROSS STATE PARK SYSTEM

Capacity limits across the Wisconsin State Park system have been raised by the Department of Natural Resources effective on Friday, May 21st. Now, volunteer groups may host up to 350 person outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less. DNR-led and co-sponsored events, such as naturalist activities, education programs, Friends hikes and candlelight events are now permitted for up to 350 persons as long as they are held outdoors. Outdoor-only concession activities, group campsites, open-air shelters and amphitheaters, along with special event and commercial-use application group sizes have also been increased to a 350 person capacity.