Foursquare 2006 is an iconic bottling that started the collaboration between the Barbados Distillery and Velier. It created quite the buzz in 2016. Many more black bottle Foursquare releases have hit the market since, with most of them being incredible sales successes. The rum landscape has changed quite a bit compared to 2016 and many of these releases have become collectors items, to the joy of some and the frustration of others. Assuming this trend will continue, they will only be purchasable by a tiny part of an already small part of the rum community in the near future. The average Joe, like me, will have to concentrate on getting the regular Foursquare ECS series, which is definitely no punishment.