Irvine Animal Care Center to Host 15th Annual Super Pet Adoption Sunday, June 6

The Irvine Animal Care Center will host its 15th annual Super Pet Adoption event Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will require advance registration to better ensure a socially distanced environment for all.

Super Pet Adoption will be held entirely outdoors at the Irvine Animal Care Center and feature local pet rescue groups and pet-related vendors, along with upwards of 150 adoptable animals. The park-like environment provides ample space for both vendors and attendees to help the community come together to find a new furry family member in a fun, responsible manner.

Safety protocols in place for the event include:

Pre-registration to ensure on-site attendance adheres to all state and local gathering guidelines.

Facial coverings worn by all when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Hand-sanitizing stations at the event.

Food and drinks will not be for sale at this year’s event to discourage large groups of people gathering in small areas.

“Making sure pets in need continue to find homes during COVID-19 has been important to the City, and we’ve been proud of our efforts to keep animal adoptions safe and accessible over the past year,” said Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “We’re excited to continue this work and offer the community an opportunity to support adoptable animals at this year’s Super Pet Adoption event while still adhering to all health guidelines. We look forward to finding homes for our many four-legged friends this June.”

Event admission is $5 per person (kids 13 and younger are free). Advance ticket reservation is required for all attendees, including children. Tickets go on sale May 24 and are available for specific entrance times to ensure social distancing and limited gathering.

The Irvine Animal Care Center is located at 6443 Oak Canyon. For more information or to view a list of participating rescues, shelters and vendors, visit irvineanimals.org or call 949-724-7740.