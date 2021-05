With little interest among sellers or buyers to transact, the cash market was left to trend sideways this week. At this point, growers are still fixated on planting and marketers are focused on executing past orders. The USDA posted their first 2021/22 estimates in this month’s WASDE which was generally uneventful. Although the USDA doesn’t publish their acre projection in the May WASDE report, the institution does provide a total production estimate which can then be worked backward.