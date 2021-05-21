Arizona Election Chief: GOP-Audited Machines Must Be Dropped

In a recent article titled “Democrats are pushing a national voting bill. Here’s how it compares to Utah laws,” there was one significant omission. Utah’s elections are well run and it is easy to vote here but Utah does not have a large population of people who overwhelmingly tend to vote for Democrats. In other states, such as Georgia, there are many more people who have seen their political influence marginalized. The reasons are intentional and include gerrymandering, as well as election administration and laws which make it more difficult and, often, much more time-consuming to vote. Those long lines the article mentions as a problem in other states don’t happen by accident and they happen in every election. Many voters have to lose pay to stand in line all day to vote. Republicans in many states make it much harder for lower income people and people in high density urban areas to vote and, yes, those voters are more likely to be Black.