newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Election Chief: GOP-Audited Machines Must Be Dropped

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s top elections official says voting machines from the state's most populous county should not be used after they were handed over to state Senate Republicans for an audit of the 2020 election results. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter that Maricopa County lost control of...

www.knau.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Results#Senate Republicans#Arizona Officials#State Officials#State Secretary#County Officials#Gop#Democratic Secretary#Maricopa County#Lost Control#State Katie Hobbs#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: 'Election fraud' is a lie. Period.

B.B. Singer claims that Democrats are silent about voter fraud in 2020. In the May 16 edition of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, Mr. Singer wrote: “But where today’s Leftists (and really the majority) have been hypocrites is in saying little or nothing about any of this.”. There was no...
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

'Cheetos Fingers': What One Elections Expert Saw At The Arizona Senate's Audit

LAUREN GILGER: The Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, which Joe Biden won, [continued Monday] after a brief interlude while high school graduations took over the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum last week. The audit has become a rallying cry for those who believe — without evidence — that the election was somehow stolen from former President [Donald] Trump. And other states are starting to copy it. Jennifer Morrell is a partner at the Elections Group. She’s a former election official and national expert on post-election audits who was among Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s official court-mandated observers at the audit. She [joined The Show] after penning an opinion piece for the Washington Post about what she saw there.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Voting in Utah differs from voting in states like Georgia in a significant way

In a recent article titled “Democrats are pushing a national voting bill. Here’s how it compares to Utah laws,” there was one significant omission. Utah’s elections are well run and it is easy to vote here but Utah does not have a large population of people who overwhelmingly tend to vote for Democrats. In other states, such as Georgia, there are many more people who have seen their political influence marginalized. The reasons are intentional and include gerrymandering, as well as election administration and laws which make it more difficult and, often, much more time-consuming to vote. Those long lines the article mentions as a problem in other states don’t happen by accident and they happen in every election. Many voters have to lose pay to stand in line all day to vote. Republicans in many states make it much harder for lower income people and people in high density urban areas to vote and, yes, those voters are more likely to be Black.
Arizona StateMSNBC

Conspiracy theorist's group to help vet Arizona election auditors

Just when it seemed the Arizona Republicans' election "audit" couldn't become an even bigger fiasco, the story somehow managed to get a little worse over the weekend. The Arizona Republic reported yesterday:. An organization run by an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump will help decide who counts ballots...
Maricopa County, AZSlate

What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?

Sitting in the press booth at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, several rows above where some two dozen tables of counters were retallying the 2020 presidential votes of the citizens of Maricopa County, Bennie Smith acknowledged something that has become readily apparent to most outside observers of the process that has come to be known as the “Arizona audit.”
Arizona StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Surreal GOP ‘Audit’ in Arizona Is Off the Rails—and Just Getting Started

At long last, after weeks of absurd allegations, election auditors in Arizona suggested they’d finally found evidence of foul play in Maricopa County’s 2020 vote tallies. “Breaking Update: Maricopa County deleted a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit,” the audit’s official Twitter announced last Wednesday. “This is spoliation of evidence!”
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Wake Technology Services audited a Pennsylvania election as part of the #StopTheSteal movement The company is now spearheading the hand recount of the Maricopa County election

The company that is conducting a hand recount of nearly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots conducted an election audit in rural Pennsylvania county at the request of a state senator who has been a prominent advocate of the “Stop the Steal” movement that has spread baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump. The post Wake Technology Services audited a Pennsylvania election as part of the #StopTheSteal movement <h2 class='secondary-title' style='font-size:26px'><i>The company is now spearheading the hand recount of the Maricopa County election</i></h2> appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Presidential Electionazpbs.org

Arizona Election Audit’s affect on Republican Party

GOP political analysts Chuck Coughlin, President of HighGround, and Lorna Romero, Owner of Elevate Strategies discussed the GOP fighting over the ballot audit and election. What does this mean for the future of the party? And what about future elections like in 2022? Will this disenfranchise voters if the GOP keeps saying you can’t trust the process then why would their base feel safe voting?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Brian Amero, a judge serving on Henry County Superior Court allowed the recount to go ahead on Friday.Around 147,000 votes will be recounted, a move initiated by a group of activists who will be paying for the audit to go ahead, and more information about it come imminently, Judge Amero said.Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it “outrageous”and claimed it did nothing but support the lie peddled...
Arizona StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watchdog group sues for Arizona election audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — A government watchdog group is suing the Arizona Senate seeking access to records related to the Senate Republicans’ audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. Washington-based American Oversight filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday. It says the Senate is violating Arizona’s public...
Arizona Stateohionewstime.com

Arizona Election Audit: Ballot No Evidence of Bamboo Fiber

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but misinformation is still widespread about the outcome of the election in Maricopa County, Arizona. Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election defeat Former President Donald Trump with over 45,000 votes in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is the largest county in the state and is usually home to the Republican Party. However, there is still false information circulating around the election in the state.