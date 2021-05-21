Ordway to host virtual panel conversation between Black artists and activists: Free virtual presentation premiering on May 23 will explore justice, hope, and healing through art
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will host a special virtual panel conversation featuring trailblazing Black Minnesota artists discussing justice, peace and humanity. The free virtual panel, entitled “For Such a Time as This: Visionaries Who Matter CENTERSTAGE,” will be filmed live at the Ordway Concert Hall and premiere on the Ordway’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website on May 23.www.insightnews.com