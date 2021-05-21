newsbreak-logo
New Idaho Law Calls For Killing 90% Of The State’s Wolves

wliw.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative lawmakers in Idaho and Montana have passed new laws to drastically reduce the number of wolves in those states. Concerns over the animal’s impact on both livestock and wild prey have long festered among ranchers and some hunters and reached the floor of Idaho’s House of Representatives in April.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#State Officials#Endangered Animals#House Of Representatives#Gop#Idaho Fish And Game#U S Fish And Wildlife#Hunting Wolves#Idaho Lawmakers#Idaho Control#Wolf Hunters#Prime Wolf Habitat#Elk Show Populations#Hunt Animals#Ranchers#Wolf Management#Wolf Reintroduction#Wolf Depredations#Conservation Groups#Legislators
