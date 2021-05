FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) sponsored legislation in the Illinois House this week to ban vaccine passports. “Vaccine passports should not be a requirement for Illinoisans,” Chesney said. “This would not only be an infringement on the liberties and freedom of Illinoisans, but also a violation of our constituents’ medical privacy. To envision a society where we restrict the rights of some by the nature of medical treatments they have received or not received is not only discriminatory, but dystopian.”