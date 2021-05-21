newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DNR RAISES OUTDOOR CAPACITIES ACROSS STATE PARK SYSTEM

By Jim Lukach
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapacity limits across the Wisconsin State Park system have been raised by the Department of Natural Resources effective on Friday, May 21st. Now, volunteer groups may host up to 350 person outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less. DNR-led and co-sponsored events, such as naturalist activities, education programs, Friends hikes and candlelight events are now permitted for up to 350 persons as long as they are held outdoors. Outdoor-only concession activities, group campsites, open-air shelters and amphitheaters, along with special event and commercial-use application group sizes have also been increased to a 350 person capacity.

b93radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Outdoors#Camping#Cdc#Department Of Education#Social Activities#Social Programs#Cdc#Dnr#Wisconsin State Parks#Group Campsites#Nature Centers#Naturalist Activities#Capacity Limits#Education Programs#Capacity Closures#Volunteer Groups#Accessible Cabins#Working Groups#Concessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
therecord-online.com

State to increase indoor and outdoor events capacity on May 17

HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf Administration announced on Tuesday that event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 50 percent for indoor events and gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor events and gatherings effective Monday, May 17. “As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC...
wnypapers.com

DEC, State Parks encourage campers to use local firewood while enjoying outdoors

State's firewood regulations limit firewood movement to protect NYS forests. With the start of the 2021 camping season underway, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid encouraged campers to use local firewood and follow state firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Untreated firewood – firewood that has not met the state's heat treatment standard – can contain invasive pests that kill trees. To protect New York's forests, untreated firewood should not be moved more than 50 miles from its source of origin.
Lifestylemainstreet-nashville.com

Outdoors notebook: Top state parks recognized

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has cited ten of the state’s 56 state parks and natural areas for their performance in the “Go Green” program. The parks honored are Radnor Lake, Burgess Falls, Bicentennial Capitol Mall, Cumberland Trail, Cummins Falls, Johnsonville, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Paris Landing, Rock Island and Standing Stone.
WDIO-TV

DNR launches My Minnesota Outdoor Adventure

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is kicking off a unique social media campaign to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion on Minnesota's public lands and waters. #MyMNOutdoorAdventure will launch May 15, in conjunction with the Governor's Fishing Opener. Minnesotans are encouraged to share their stories and pictures about fishing, hunting,...
Posted by
100.7 WITL

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Expanding Gathering Limits at Parks

(AP) The state Department of Natural Resources is expanding gathering limits for outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane. The department announced Friday that volunteer groups, special event groups, hikes and education programs can now be as large as 350 people. Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.
beaconjournal.com

Ohio's least popular state parks have hidden outdoor gems for those who hate crowds

Waterfalls, dramatic cliffs, scenic overlooks and shady hemlock groves make Hocking Hills one of Ohio's most popular state parks, drawing thousands of visitors each year. But maybe you're looking to avoid the crowds, soak in some solitude and see something new. Ohio is one of seven states that don't charge admission to its state parks so attendance data isn't available.
iowadnr.gov

DNR announces grant opportunity for food storage capacity

DES MOINES — The DNR is offering a third and final targeted food storage capacity grant opportunity to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability in Iowa and across the country. The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

No more outdoor capacity limits

CADILLAC — Outdoor capacity limits will be a thing of the past and work-from-home policies are no longer required. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced updates to the state’s epidemic orders on Monday. On...
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR staff welcomes students to Cold Springs for outdoor learning day

(Lewis) Elementary students in Cass County got an opportunity to learn about the outdoors this week. Kids from Griswold and Atlantic were at Cold Springs Park in Lewis on Thursday. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes was one of several DNR personnel on hand. “These outdoor classrooms are really valuable to the kids. It gets them outdoors and gets them exposed to a lot of different things that maybe they weren’t aware were available to them in the natural resources.”
wtae.com

Pennsylvania raises capacity for indoor, outdoor events and gatherings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's new, higher capacity limits for events and gatherings took effect Monday. The maximum occupancy limits in Pennsylvania have been increased to 50 percent for indoor events and gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor events and gatherings, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said. The update does not prevent...
WOLF

DCNR announces operational changes to address capacity issues at Carbon County state park

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WOLF) — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Parks Director John Hallas today announced that a number of operational changes are being made at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County to address safety and resource issues related to overcrowding that occurs on weekends and when the weather is favorable.
Posted by
FOX 43

Capacity limits increase across Pennsylvania today

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capacity limits for events in Pennsylvania will increase today. This comes two weeks before nearly all mitigation efforts are set to be lifted across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration on Tuesday announced earlier this month that event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 50...