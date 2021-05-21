DNR RAISES OUTDOOR CAPACITIES ACROSS STATE PARK SYSTEM

(Lewis) Elementary students in Cass County got an opportunity to learn about the outdoors this week. Kids from Griswold and Atlantic were at Cold Springs Park in Lewis on Thursday. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes was one of several DNR personnel on hand. “These outdoor classrooms are really valuable to the kids. It gets them outdoors and gets them exposed to a lot of different things that maybe they weren’t aware were available to them in the natural resources.”