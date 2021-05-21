newsbreak-logo
Coconino County, AZ

Lake Powell Marina Closed After Wind Damage

knau.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the fuel dock is separating from the main dock and isn’t safe for visitors and employees. The marina store, café and lift station also remain closed. Dangling Rope is the only place to buy fuel in the hundred-mile stretch between the downlake Wahweap area and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake, which hasn’t yet opened for the season.

www.knau.org
