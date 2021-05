We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation. An outlier. For many in Irvine, this concept may come to mind when thinking about the city. In terms of crime. In terms of finances. In terms of quality of life. But there is another area where Irvine could be described as an outlier but not in a good way, and it has to do with its council size.