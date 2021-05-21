Ducey Signs Bill Into Law Legalizing To-Go Cocktails

Governor Ducey Signs Bill Allowing To-Go Cocktails. PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation allowing bars, liquor stores, and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go, expanding opportunities for businesses across the state. “Businesses owners have shown that offering to-go beverages can be done responsibly and safely,” said Governor Ducey. “House Bill 2773 will make sure restaurants and bars have the opportunity to expand operations and meet the needs of their customers, especially after weathering the effects of the pandemic. My thanks to Representative Jeff Weninger for sponsoring legislation that will help so many businesses.” Governor Ducey in March 2020 issued an Executive Order restricting enforcement of regulations that prohibit the sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food to help mitigate financial consequences of the pandemic-related pause on certain business operations. House Bill 2773 permanently allows Arizona businesses the opportunity to offer to-go cocktails beyond the pandemic. “Many businesses were hard hit by the pandemic, but smart policies like permitting to-go beverages helped keep many afloat,” said Representative Weninger. “House Bill 2773 will help bars, liquor stores, and restaurants grow, and it will attract new businesses to our state. This is a major win for Arizona’s food and beverage industry, and I thank Governor Ducey for signing this legislation.” Governor Ducey’s signing of the legislation is being enthusiastically received by industry representatives and business owners. “To-go beverages will be a game-changer for our business and our customers will love it,” said Grant Krueger, owner of Union Hospitality Group in Tucson. “The signing of House Bill 2773 will help us reach more patrons and expand and modernize operations. This legislation will help business across the state, and I thank Governor Ducey for his continued support.” “After seeing how successful to-go cocktails were last year, I am happy to see Governor Ducey sign House Bill 2773,” said Lee Miller, Owner of JR’s Bar in Sierra Vista. “This bill will allow us to provide additional options to our customers and give businesses like mine new ways to earn additional revenue, which is sorely needed after last year.” “Restaurants, bars, and liquor stores throughout the state will have the opportunity to drastically expand their operations thanks to the signing of House Bill 2773,” said Steve Chucri, president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association. “To-go cocktails will help businesses bring in revenue and attract new customers, and it will draw new restaurants and bars to our state. My thanks to Representative Weninger for sponsoring the legislation, and to Governor Ducey for signing it.”