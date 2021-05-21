newsbreak-logo
Josh Heupel makes debut in CBS Sports ranking of Power 5 coaches

Cover picture for the articleNew Tennessee coach Josh Heupel made his debut this week in the annual CBS Sports ranking of the college football head coaches from the Power 5 conferences. The Vols hired the former UCF head coach, who went 28-8 in three seasons with the Knights after two seasons in the SEC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri, back in January after firing Jeremy Pruitt amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations. Heupel was ranked No. 52 (and 12th among SEC coaches) in the CBS Sports ranking.

