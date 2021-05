SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department will be holding a press conference to discuss Monday's shooting that left one officer dead and another injured. The officers were fired upon while serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue Monday evening. One officer was killed and another was injured and taken to the hospital. That officer is currently listed in stable condition. The shooter was killed during the exchange of gunfire.