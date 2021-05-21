Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to Her Kids Calling Her an 'Absent' Parent

Travis Barker declared that Kourtney Kardashian is the ‘love of my life’ underneath a sweet photo of the lovers holding hands at Disneyland. Travis Barker doesn’t need to be at the happiest place on Earth to be the “happiest” man. He just needs to be with Kourtney Kardashian, which the Blink-182 drummer revealed after they took a trip to Disneyland with their respective kids on May 19. Travis shared sweet photos from the excursion the following day, captioning them “Happiest Place On Earth.” This prompted Kourtney to comment “happiest,” but Travis helped her finish that sentence.