newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to Her Kids Calling Her an 'Absent' Parent

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler is shooting down rumors and accusations that she's an "absent" parent to her kids who she shares with the Blink 182 drummer and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Moakler is the mother to 22-year-old daughter Ationa De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luelle Barker, and according to her she is a better parent than she's being painted out to be by the public and her kids. However, despite her stating she's not an "absent" mother, her kids are saying otherwise.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Tiktok#Pda#Daughter#Mother#Kids#Co Parenting#Feelings#Happiness#La Hoya#Boxer#Calling#Shooting#Blink 182#Encouraging Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Photo At Machine Gun Kelly's Birthday Is Double Date Goals

Kourtney Kardashian is still going strong with her Blink-182 boo Travis Barker, and they have the coolest couple friends of anyone. After a cozy double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly back in late March, the pair of couples went on yet another outing for a birthday celebration. The group partied it up for Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday, proving that they are double dating royalty. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's photo at Machine Gun Kelly's birthday is another adorable double date, and I can't hang.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Accuses The Kardashians Of 'Destroying' Her Family

The Kardashian-Jenners are familiar with relationship drama, usually the variety that labels their partners as cheaters. But with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s steamy relationship coming to light, sis Kim Kardashian is now being leveled with cheater accusations by Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. In fact, she is accusing Kim, Kourtney and Travis of “destroying” her family in the process.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker’s Kids Are ‘All For’ Their Dad Marrying Kourtney Kardashian ‘If That’s What They Want’

Stepmom material? Travis Barker‘s kids, Landon and Alabama, are “all for” their dad marrying girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “if that’s what they want,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the Poosh.com founder, 42, “may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA” but Landon,...
Family Relationships1063thegroove.com

Shanna Moakler Claps Back at Kids’ Complaints About Her

Shanna Moakler is fighting with her kids on social media now. She dismissed Alabama‘s remarks on IG claiming that her mom isn’t there for her and her brother Landon. As many will recall, Moakler has been an outspoken presence on social media since her ex Travis Barker went public with his love for Kourtney Kardashian. She has been so busy throwing shade on them, her 15-year-old daughter says that she and Landon have been left in the dust.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian The ‘Love Of My Life’ After Disneyland Trip With Their Kids

Travis Barker declared that Kourtney Kardashian is the ‘love of my life’ underneath a sweet photo of the lovers holding hands at Disneyland. Travis Barker doesn’t need to be at the happiest place on Earth to be the “happiest” man. He just needs to be with Kourtney Kardashian, which the Blink-182 drummer revealed after they took a trip to Disneyland with their respective kids on May 19. Travis shared sweet photos from the excursion the following day, captioning them “Happiest Place On Earth.” This prompted Kourtney to comment “happiest,” but Travis helped her finish that sentence.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

So, Uh, Travis Barker Might Address Drama with Shanna Moakler in Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Anyone else wondering when—if ever—Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian will address Shanna Moakler's non-stop musings about their relationship? The new and extremely loved-up couple have remained curiously silent in the face of Shanna calling their relationship "weird," not to mention her claims that Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian. However, a new report alleges that Travis *might* speak out about his ex on the Kardashians' new Hulu show.