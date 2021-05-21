Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to Her Kids Calling Her an 'Absent' Parent
Travis Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler is shooting down rumors and accusations that she's an "absent" parent to her kids who she shares with the Blink 182 drummer and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Moakler is the mother to 22-year-old daughter Ationa De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luelle Barker, and according to her she is a better parent than she's being painted out to be by the public and her kids. However, despite her stating she's not an "absent" mother, her kids are saying otherwise.popculture.com