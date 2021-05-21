newsbreak-logo
Phillies' Chase Anderson: Bound for bullpen

Anderson will move to the bullpen, with Spencer Howard set to start in his place Saturday against the Red Sox, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Anderson won an Opening Day rotation spot but did very little to keep it, struggling to a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through eight starts. Those numbers look worryingly similar to his 7.22 ERA and 1.63 WHIP from 2020. He'll make way for the Phillies' top pitching prospect for now, but it's possible he's needed in the rotation again soon, as Vince Velasquez's status remains uncertain after getting scratched from his Thursday start due to a numb finger.

