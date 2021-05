For the third time in those four games, the Caps were down to fewer than 11 forwards by game's end. And, for the third time in those four games, the Caps found a way to win. The Caps and Flyers were 0-0 heading to the third period on Saturday night, and Scott Laughton's goal early in the final frame enabled Philly to nurse a 1-0 lead into the final minute of regulation. That's when Lars Eller tied the game on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle, doing so on his 32nd birthday.