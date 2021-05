I’ll start with a belated Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, thank you for all you’ve done and all that you do every day, and I hope you all had a special day yesterday. Kiddo and I got up early, ran to the store to get things to cook (we also had to buy a card, because we hadn’t gotten one yet, but we won’t mention that), then came home & cooked breakfast for Mrs. Fishin and ourselves, then I made country style ribs on the smoker for supper. Other than that, we spent the day working around the yard and just had a nice, relaxing day. I even took the entire day off from fishing, which is not something I would do for anyone else, but for her I will since she has to put up with living with me every day. I’m not sure how she does it, I couldn’t do it. I’m guessing that alone should get her a sainthood or something of the sort some day.