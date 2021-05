UNACpeace.org posted the following statement on May 11. The removal of Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem and the escalation of attacks by colonial settlers and Israeli forces are nothing short of ethnic cleansing. It is reminiscent of the Nakba, when Zionists took half of Palestine for a Jewish state. At that time, they ravaged Palestinian towns, killed and injured many and forced much of the Palestinian population to flee into neighboring counties. Today, the Israeli government is telling the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah that they must leave their homes so that Jewish settlers can take them.