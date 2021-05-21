Esteemed Quarterback Coach Jordan Palmer Already Made A Dangerously Bold Projection About the 2022 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick

As a whole, it certainly seems like a large portion of the major media NFL analysts weren’t very fond of the 2021 draft class put together by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend. In fact, you will be hard pressed to find many major media or former NFL players that have given the Steelers more than a B grade when it comes to their 2021 draft haul. Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, however, not only thinks the Steelers had a draft 2021 draft, but he also went as far to say that he thinks the team had the best draft overall last weekend.