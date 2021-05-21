newsbreak-logo
Esteemed Quarterback Coach Jordan Palmer Already Made A Dangerously Bold Projection About the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 1 Pick

By Jake Elman
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s never too early to discuss the 2022 NFL draft, and from a certain point of view, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix already heard his name called. Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson, among others, can attest to how difficult it is to make extremely early predictions about which quarterbacks will be selected in the first round. Both skyrocketed up draft boards and became top-2 selections with a brilliant final collegiate season. So maybe Jordan Palmer, the former NFL quarterback-turned-private coach, is correct in his bold projection about Nix and the 2022 NFL draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the better drafting teams in the league over the last few seasons, but their class in 2021 earned some mixed reviews. Chris Ballard started off the draft hot by taking Michigan pass rusher Kwity Paye, but he started to lose his touch as the draft went on.