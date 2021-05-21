Esteemed Quarterback Coach Jordan Palmer Already Made A Dangerously Bold Projection About the 2022 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick
It's never too early to discuss the 2022 NFL draft, and from a certain point of view, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix already heard his name called. Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson, among others, can attest to how difficult it is to make extremely early predictions about which quarterbacks will be selected in the first round. Both skyrocketed up draft boards and became top-2 selections with a brilliant final collegiate season. So maybe Jordan Palmer, the former NFL quarterback-turned-private coach, is correct in his bold projection about Nix and the 2022 NFL draft.