The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced face masks will no longer be required at home games in Grand Chute. "The CDC came out with some changes yesterday," said Rob Zerjav, the Timber Rattlers president/CEO. "MLB did the same. They sent us a memo allowing us to ease our masking restrictions based on what our county policy is, and Outagamie County also relaxed theirs yesterday. So actually starting tonight we have a movie night and then we'll be back home on Tuesday and we'll make masks optional at the stadium."