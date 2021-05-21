newsbreak-logo
Daughter captures essence of father’s life in “My Dear Boy” | Book review

By Dorothy Schreyer
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when you and your siblings find boxes of letters and other papers that you didn’t know existed while packing up your father’s things after he passed away? Well if you are Joanie Schirm you take those letters, papers and write the book that your father had saved all of those papers for. He even had written a cousin in 1940 that he wanted to tell the tales of the Chinese he had met, the missionary ladies he met, how he had escaped a prison camp, traveled across Europe and finally met the love of his life and moved to America.

