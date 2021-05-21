newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Not the Next Amazon Go: Savi Provisions Sets Expansion Plan

By Jennifer Strailey
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavi Provisions, a specialty grocer offering locally sourced organic foods, deli items, wines and spirits through its six locations in Atlanta, Ga., has ambitious plans for growth, with eight new locations opening this year in the greater Atlanta area and one in Nashville, Tenn. Founder Paul Nair opened the first...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Gourmet Foods#Whole Foods#Food Drink#Business Plans#Amazon Customer#Specialty Foods#Urban Areas#Wgb#The Savi Franchise System#Winsight Grocery Business#Quality Offerings#Ambitious Plans#Made To Order Options#Customers#Organic Foods#Franchisees#Convenience#Farmers#Distilleries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GATimes Union

The Great Pivot: How a Live Event Sketching & Video Animation Company Navigated the Pandemic & Successfully Transformed Their Business Model

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. In March 2020, The Sketch Effect's Founder and CEO William Warren went for an afternoon run, noticing that it was unusually quiet when Atlanta’s highways would normally be choked with traffic. The weight of the coming pandemic was starting to settle in and The Sketch Effect began to see the first of many blows to the company.
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wayne County business expansion to deliver 75 additional jobs

May 17—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Domtar Corporation will invest more than $60 million to expand its Engineered Absorbent Materials manufacturing operations in Jesup, delivering 75 additional jobs to Wayne County. "I thank Georgia-based EAM Corporation for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for the hard-working Georgians...
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Electric-vehicle charging company to open North American headquarters in Atlanta

Electric buses charging with a Heliox system at Amsterdam's Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands. Credit: Heliox. A European company that makes fast-charging systems for electric vehicles will open its North American headquarters in Atlanta next month, state officials announced May 12. Netherlands-based Heliox expects to open its new campus around...