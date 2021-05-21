newsbreak-logo
Butte, MT

EPA meets with Butte community to talk medical monitoring

By Mackenzie Quinn
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE, Mont. — Monday night, the EPA is scheduled to meet with the Butte community to answer Superfund questions regarding community health. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., the Residential Metals Abatement Program Phase 2: Medical Monitoring Study Report will have a panel discussion hosted by the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee.

