What’s New About Lidl’s New CEO
Another changing of the guard at Lidl US brings with it a message that the German discounter has re-committed to America, and in a significant way, sources say. Incoming US CEO Michal Lagunionek—the discounter’s fourth U.S. chief executive in its relatively short stateside history—is the first of them to also be a member of parent company Schwarz Group’s management board, or the highest rank overseeing the company. That arrangement is similar to how the company operates in important overseas markets like Germany.www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com