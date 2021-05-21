What’s New About Lidl’s New CEO

For many years, Marya Group was a fifty percent shareholder in Al Manara International Jewellry LLC a luxury watch and jewelry retailer that Ismeik helped to turn into one of the most pre-eminent high-end retailers in the United Arab Emirates. The brand was struggling when Marya Group acquired its stake. Despite having well-known brands such as Graff, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and Hublot, it was only operating 2 stores. Ismeik’s detailed approach and vision saw the company become much more dynamic as it expanded to fourteen stores and increased revenues. As a member of the Board and various sub-committees, Ismeik was one of the key reasons for the companies sustained success and growth during Marya Group period of ownership. Whilst Marya Group exited their investment successfully in 2017 after overseeing the turnaround, Ismeik firmly believes the experiences gained out of that successful venture will stand him and Marya Group in good stead as they look to further their investment in luxury fashion retail brands.