newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids Ramps up For Summer Concerts

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is a very family oriented destination, boasting a 158 acre botanical garden, along with an art museum, outdoor sculpture park and an outdoor concert venue. It’s probably the most laid back and comfortable place to see an outdoor concert you will find in west Michigan. And if you are heading to a show there, plan ahead to have time to experience everything they have to offer there, you could literally spend a day at Meijer Gardens.

975now.com
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Rock Concerts#Music Concerts#Museum#Meijer Gardens#The Jim Marie Preston#Principal Pops Conductor#The Grand Rapids Symphony#Fifth Third Bank Regional#Ralston Friends#Etix Com#Evening Music Club#Pink Martini#Grand Rapids Ramps#Frederic Meijer Members#Outdoor Sculpture Park#Art#West Michigan#Feature#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Ionia Free Fair Will Return in 2021

One of West Michigan's most iconic events, the Ionia Free Fair, will return in 2021 after taking the year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's fair will run from July 18 through July 24, 2021. Whether or not the event would be happening this year was...
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Gladys Knight’s Michigan House, 1966-1973

From 1966-1973, 16860 LaSalle Avenue in Detroit was the home of legendary Motown songstress Gladys Knight. Gladys Knight might be thought of as being from Michigan, but she was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1944. At only seven years old, she won on the old TV show “Ted Mack's original...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

100 Ways to Celebrate Michigan DNR’s 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. What better way to celebrate that taking part in 100 ways to enjoy the great outdoors!. In a recent survey, it was revealed that people want to get outside. 51% of people said they wanted to drive to the nearest body of water, 49% want to visit a national monument, and 47% want to visit a state park.
RestaurantsPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

MI Restaurants, Wedding Venues, Excited For Looser Restrictions

Thinking back to a year ago, I sometimes wonder how we all got through what we did. March and April in 2020, I am sure you remember, most of us did not even leave the house because of COVID19, I never watched so much TV in my life. I also remember all the weddings being canceled, and how upset soon-to-be brides and grooms were. It was such a tough time for Bars and Restaurants as well, and sad when some had to close. Well, better days are here my friends.
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Lansing Lugnuts Change Mask Policy At Stadium

I've been craving the ways of the old here lately. A good movie night and even a good old baseball game have sounded super appealing lately, and I think that's partly due to the year of not being able to do anything. Like, many, I'm ready for that next adventure! Whether that be to the movie theater or the baseball park.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Thousands of Hawks Fly Through Michigan

Just because of local golf course named "Hawk Hollow," doesn't mean anyone will spot any hawks flying across this beautiful course at any given moment, although you never know. I've always been very fascinated by hawks ever since I was a kid. Watching these birds fly is very exciting. If...
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Detroit Grand Prix Is Back on Belle Isle In June

Race fans, it’s that time again. Belle Isle is coming alive again with the Detroit Grand Prix race. Now with outdoor mask restrictions ending June 1, the Grand Prix can host a fuller house allowing thousands more than would have been allowed during restricted crowd compacity. They were planning this event way before restrictions were rescinded, but now they don’t have to hold it at 20% capacity. The additional grandstand seating went on sale today and is only available for online purchase.
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Lansing Lugnuts Hosting Sensory-Friendly Night At Jackson Field

Here in Lansing we all know the joy that comes with going to a Lugnuts game. Now, they are making it so even more people can come enjoy a day at the ballpark. "Individuals on the autism spectrum process sensory information in a different manner than their neurotypical peers," The Place for Children With Autism said. "Sometimes this means that people on the spectrum take in more of that information and can become overwhelmed, especially in public settings."
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

K-Mart Founder, S.S. Kresge: A Peek Inside His Mansion

I'm a-gonna show ya...we'll go inside Mr. Kresge's mansion in Detroit.....but first, a little background on Sebastian Spering Kresge, founder of K-Mart and the old Kresge's department stores. Kresge's was more of a 5-10 store like Woolworth's, and Michiganders loved Kresge's just as they loved Woolworth's. The Kresge stores began...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.