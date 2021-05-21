How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

Thinking back to a year ago, I sometimes wonder how we all got through what we did. March and April in 2020, I am sure you remember, most of us did not even leave the house because of COVID19, I never watched so much TV in my life. I also remember all the weddings being canceled, and how upset soon-to-be brides and grooms were. It was such a tough time for Bars and Restaurants as well, and sad when some had to close. Well, better days are here my friends.