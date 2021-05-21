Scranton man sentenced to federal prison in child pornography case

A woman wanted by Scranton police for assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat while robbing his apartment — all on the day they broke up — is in custody. Rio Marie Lisi, 25, 8 Law St., Pittston, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail Thursday after her apprehension by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. City police accuse Lisi of hitting David Potter three times across the legs with a baseball bat during the robbery at his West Market Street apartment on April 21. She was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw on charges stemming from the April incident, along with more recent threat-related charges out of Carbondale. Potter told police in an interview that he and Lisi, who was his live-in girlfriend, had an argument on the day of the incident when he broke up with her, according to the arrest affidavit. She left the apartment but returned later with a girlfriend and asked if she could retrieve some belongings. Once inside, Lisi immediately went to his bedroom and grabbed his 9mm pistol before opening the back door and letting two men into the apartment, Potter told police. The men began beating him up before Lisi picked up the bat and struck his legs. The group fled with the handgun, a television, a laptop computer and a cellphone, Potter said, according to police. An officer who responded to the apartment later contacted Lisi by phone, but she refused to cooperate, telling the officer she was leaving the country and ultimately hanging up, the affidavit said. The Carbondale charges arose from a voicemail Lisi left for her father, Joseph Lisi, on Nov. 6, in which she said he and his wife were going to die, along with a text message conversation between Rio Lisi and another relative that also contained threats against Joseph Lisi, Carbondale police said. McGraw ordered Rio Lisi held on $75,000 bail on the April offenses and set her bail at $25,000 on the newer charges. She faces a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132.