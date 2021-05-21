newsbreak-logo
Scranton man sentenced to federal prison in child pornography case

By David Singleton
Scranton Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scranton man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography. Shawn Howells, 48, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani to 135 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Howells previously pleaded guilty to using his...

www.thetimes-tribune.com
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Man sought for reported robbery in Scranton

Scranton police are looking for a man accused of robbing an undisclosed amount of money from two people Saturday, police said. Donald Walker, 43, is sought under an arrest warrant charging him with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and robbery, according to a court docket. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said two...
Moosic, PAScranton Times

Police in Downvalley investigate report woman chased man at gunpoint

Police in the Downvalley were still investigating Monday a report that a woman in Moosic chased her boyfriend out of a house at gunpoint Sunday evening then pointed the weapon at herself. Old Forge Police Chief Jason Dubernas said his officers, as well as Moosic police and the Lackawanna County...
Lackawanna County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Man dies in gun malfunction at shooting range; 2nd man hurt

ARCHBALD, Pa. (AP) — A man died after a firearm malfunction at a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting range over the weekend, authorities said. The Lackawanna County coroner's office said the victim was injured Saturday when a handgun fired by another person near him exploded at the range located inside State Game Lands 300.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Three county row officers wrongly overpaid for more than a year

Lackawanna County mistakenly overpaid three elected county row officers since January 2020 in violation of the state constitution. County officials acknowledged the error Monday. Chief of staff Brian Jeffers said the county will deduct pay from the three row officers' corrected, lower salaries until the money is repaid. The three...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gun malfunction kills 1 at Pa. shooting range

One man is dead and another man has been injured after a handgun malfunction at a shooting range in Lackawanna County Saturday. Robert Hamm, 61, of Berwick, handed his handgun to another man to shoot at the State Game Lands Shooting Range in Archbald, WNEP is reporting. The other man...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Missing a bike in Scranton? The police might have it

If anyone lost a bicycle in recent years in Scranton, there's a possibility the police have it. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said the police department has more than 40 bicycles in storage — many of them likely stolen and dumped or simply abandoned — and they're looking for the owners before June 1, when they'll get rid of them.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Bill helps cops and mentally ill

Race has been the primary focus of the national movement for police reforms, which gained momentum since the murder of George Floyd last year by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. That is a valid and major issue. But it has obscured another major issue in violent confrontations involving police...
Lackawanna County, PAWOLF

Lackawanna County man convicted of fraud, identity theft, and more in car warranty scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler has released the following updates regarding a Lackawanna County man being convicted of fraud:. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on May 11, 2021, Brian Larry, age 59, of Clark’s Summit, Pennsylvania, was convicted following a seven-day jury trial held before United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion of mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and false statement offenses.
Archbald, PAScranton Times

Man dies after Archbald shooting range incident

A Berwick man was fatally injured during a firing range incident Saturday in Archbald, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said. Robert Hamm, 61, died while undergoing surgery Saturday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Rowland said. Hamm was transported to the hospital after a handgun fired by another person exploded...
Scranton, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Cops Arrest Fugitive Wanted For Scranton Baseball Bat Assault

A woman wanted by Scranton police for assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat while robbing his apartment — all on the day they broke up — is in custody. Rio Marie Lisi, 25, 8 Law St., Pittston, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail Thursday after her apprehension by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. City police accuse Lisi of hitting David Potter three times across the legs with a baseball bat during the robbery at his West Market Street apartment on April 21. She was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw on charges stemming from the April incident, along with more recent threat-related charges out of Carbondale. Potter told police in an interview that he and Lisi, who was his live-in girlfriend, had an argument on the day of the incident when he broke up with her, according to the arrest affidavit. She left the apartment but returned later with a girlfriend and asked if she could retrieve some belongings. Once inside, Lisi immediately went to his bedroom and grabbed his 9mm pistol before opening the back door and letting two men into the apartment, Potter told police. The men began beating him up before Lisi picked up the bat and struck his legs. The group fled with the handgun, a television, a laptop computer and a cellphone, Potter said, according to police. An officer who responded to the apartment later contacted Lisi by phone, but she refused to cooperate, telling the officer she was leaving the country and ultimately hanging up, the affidavit said. The Carbondale charges arose from a voicemail Lisi left for her father, Joseph Lisi, on Nov. 6, in which she said he and his wife were going to die, along with a text message conversation between Rio Lisi and another relative that also contained threats against Joseph Lisi, Carbondale police said. McGraw ordered Rio Lisi held on $75,000 bail on the April offenses and set her bail at $25,000 on the newer charges. She faces a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132.
Hummelstown, PAScranton Times

Police: Hummelstown man with methamphetamine stole sunglasses

Borough police arrested a Hummelstown man early Friday after officers said he drove his car into a backyard, got stuck and stole the homeowner's sunglasses. Officers responded to 837 August Ave. at 1:17 a.m. for a report of an unknown man trespassing and yelling, Officer John Luciano wrote in a criminal complaint. When they arrived, officers detained Robert Rodden, 55, 74 Parklea Drive, according to the complaint.