newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Over $70 million in state funds coming to region for flood projects

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas-Several area counties received millions of dollars from the Texas General Land Office for flood control projects Friday. More than $16 million will go to Calhoun County and the city of Seadrift. $23.5 million going to DeWitt County and the cities of Cuero, Yoakum and Yorktown. Lavaca County and the cities of Hallettsville and Moulton, getting $14 million. $10.4 million is heading to areas of Jackson County and the cities of Ganado and La Ward. Goliad, getting $9.3 million.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
City
Yorktown, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
La Ward, TX
City
Ganado, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
City
Moulton, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Cuero, TX
Calhoun County, TX
Government
City
Victoria, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Funds#Cities#News Corporation#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Flood Control Projects#Lavaca County#Jackson County#Dewitt County#Newsletters#Latest Covid 19 Headlines#Subscribe#Amazon Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria City Council to consider new proposal for Crestwood Drive

Victoria City Council will once again address the concerns of Crestwood Drive residents at Tuesday’s meeting. Residents raised concerns in April over the speed of traffic and lack of street parking on the newly reconstructed section of Crestwood Drive between North Ben Jordan and Laurent streets. City Council will be...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Victoria County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department (VCPHD) reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon. View the VCPHD dashboard here. 20 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 185 currently active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 195 total deaths. 8,903 total confirmed cases of COVID-19...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Port of Victoria officials hear update on proposed Zinc Resources facility

An air quality analyst said a proposed hazardous waste facility at the Port of Victoria appears likely to meet state regulatory standards at a public meeting Thursday. Zinc Resources has proposed to invest $55-60 million into an EAF dust recycling facility, which would provide about 60 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of about $2.5 million. Some residents have expressed opposition to the proposal over concerns that the facility would generate pollutants in close proximity to the city.
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Texas StateVictoria Advocate

39 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in 9-county region

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease in the Crossroads Saturday. The one death was reported in Matagorda County, according to state data. The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 case totals by...