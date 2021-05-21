Over $70 million in state funds coming to region for flood projects

VICTORIA, Texas-Several area counties received millions of dollars from the Texas General Land Office for flood control projects Friday. More than $16 million will go to Calhoun County and the city of Seadrift. $23.5 million going to DeWitt County and the cities of Cuero, Yoakum and Yorktown. Lavaca County and the cities of Hallettsville and Moulton, getting $14 million. $10.4 million is heading to areas of Jackson County and the cities of Ganado and La Ward. Goliad, getting $9.3 million.