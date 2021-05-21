Public Works: Updates

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNational Public Works Week (NPWW) will occur May 16-22, 2021. Since 1960, NPWW has called attention to the vital contribution and importance of Public Works in community life. You may not have realized it, but the health, safety, and comfort of our community greatly depends on the quiet dedication of Public Works staff who are responsible for programs such as Water Production, Water Distribution, Sewers, Storm Water Collections (NPDES), Capital Improvement Program and Land Development Services, Traffic Engineering, Streets, Parks, Medians, and Open Space, Public Buildings, Marina, Fleet and Geographic Information Services (GIS). By working together, we can continue to positively impact the quality of life in our community, educate and energize community members on the importance of Public Works in their everyday lives, and have a betterinformed citizenry!

