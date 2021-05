The efforts of multiple city and county leaders, organizations, Parker County Master Gardeners, chamber members, law enforcement, businesses and more came together to result in a dedication for Parker County’s The Peaceful Place garden Friday morning. The garden, which includes brick pathways, a memorial bench and pavillion and an array of flowers and plants, is located at the corner of Dallas and York Avenue in downtown Weatherford. The dedication, postponed a week due to weather, was scheduled to take place in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24, to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights. Guests were encouraged to wear blue in honor of crime victims.