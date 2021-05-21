newsbreak-logo
Conference committee reaches agreement on permitless carry bill, leaders say

Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders of a House-Senate conference committee announced Friday that they have worked out differences between two versions of a bill that would allow holstered handguns to be carried in public, openly or concealed, without a state-issued permit in Texas. House Bill 1927 was approved by the Texas House last month...

www.statesman.com
