Nuggets Could Be More Depleted For Game 1 Than Anticipated

The Nuggets' realistic hopes of winning a title this season were dashed on April 12, when Jamal Murray tore his ACL. But behind the singular play of MVP shoo-in Nikola Jokic, Denver enters its first-round series against the Trail Blazers with a legitimate chance of advancing regardless.

The prospects of Michael Malone's team certainly won't improve given the injury report for Game 1, though.

Denver announced on Friday that both Will Barton and PJ Dozier will join Murray on the sideline for Saturday's series-opening contest at Ball Arena, absences that aren't entirely surprising.

Dozier's status for the first round's entirety has been in question all week as he deals with a lingering hip injury. There's been mounting optimism Barton will soon regain full health from a hamstring injury that's sidelined him since April 23, but he's apparently not quite ready for action.

Competing in a playoff game sans Murray is problematic enough for the Nuggets with Barton and Dozier available. But with them out, too, Austin Rivers' status – he's questionable for Game 1 with a non-COVID illness – looms far larger than it ever should.

Maybe Rivers toughs it out and manages the type of random, high-scoring performance that's helped keep him in the league despite living on its fringes for years. That development wouldn't be all that shocking.

But more likely is that Rivers proves even more limited than normal or doesn't play at all, pressing Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo – both best as backup point guards – into sharing the starting backcourt. A bigger issue, though? The likelihood of replacement-level players Shaquille Harrison and Markus Howard being forced into significant roles off the bench under the postseason pressure cooker.

Another possible avenue for Michael Malone is slotting JaMychal Green or Paul Millsap at power forward for chunks of the game, pushing Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. further up the positional spectrum. That route would leave Denver even shorter on shooting around Nikola Jokic, though, as well as make the Nuggets slower on defense while dealing with Portland's prolific three-guard starting lineup.

The data presents just as ugly a portrait of Denver's circumstances, too. The Nuggets played 575 possessions during the regular season without Murray, Barton, Dozier and Rivers, owning a -9.9 net rating accomplished by equal ineptitude on both sides of the ball, per Cleaning the Glass.

Denver remains a one-point favorite as Game 1 dawns, according to FanDuel. But if the Blazers are unable to steal home-court advantage with the Nuggets this depleted, they'd no doubt be disappointed nonetheless.