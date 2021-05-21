No coding necessary: You don't need to be a developer to get one of these cool tech jobs

The Project Management Institute predicts there will be 22 million new project management jobs over the next five years and the need for technical writers is growing also. While there's always a need for developers and cloud admins, organizations need a well-rounded tech team to develop new products and deliver them on time. Tech teams need colleagues who can write documentation, find new hires and keep digital transformation moving. Companies need project managers who can keep projects on track and make sure the technical leads are collaborating with business partners. There's also a need to explain how all these new products work. That is driving an increased need for technical writers. Having an industry analyst on staff is a good way to stay ahead of the latest trends and the competition. A technical recruiter may not write any code but this person is the key to assembling the entire team that will build a company's products and services.