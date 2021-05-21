The Jan. 6 insurrection’s full story must be told

Since the Capitol riot in January, threats against members of Congress have increased. Lawmakers from both parties are adjusting safety precautions. Today, the House takes up bipartisan legislation to create a 9/11-style commission that will investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That's going to be followed by a vote tomorrow on a funding bill to increase Capitol security. The bill would change the way that Congress protects its members in Washington, D.C., and in their home districts. Threats against lawmakers have doubled since last year. NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales has more.