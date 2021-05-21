newsbreak-logo
The Jan. 6 insurrection’s full story must be told

By The Seattle Times editorial board
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a torrent of revisionist lies and obfuscations, the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 must be fully reckoned with. The day’s terrorism — that’s what Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell called it — led to the deaths of five people and arrests of more than 400, a number that grows almost daily. About 140 police officers were assaulted defending America’s peaceful transition of power. The nation deserves a full and fair examination of what happened, who abetted it and how the plans hatched.

