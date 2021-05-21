Bounty in a Box fundraiser coming June 5

In celebration of National Volunteer Month, a 15-year-old musician was honored by leaders in his hometown for generously sharing his unique musical talents with his community. Neil Nayyar, an Indian-American musician from Elk Grove, California, has already learned to play 107 musical instruments – making him the Assist Foundation’s world record holder for the most instruments mastered by a single musician. When he wasn’t busy breaking world records, Nayyar spent countless hours in the last several years donating his time and musical talents to perform at community events in and around Elk Grove.