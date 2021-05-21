newsbreak-logo
Elk Grove, CA

Bounty in a Box fundraiser coming June 5

By Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation
Elk Grove Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBounty on the Boulevard, the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation’s annual fundraising event has been redesigned in keeping with Sacramento County’s latest COVID safety guidelines. The foundation is proud to announce that Bounty in a Box is coming Saturday, June 5!. For this fundraiser, supporters first preorder a box of...

www.egcitizen.com
